Bay District Schools students participating in Red Ribbon Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - This week, Bay District Schools students are taking part in a national initiative to promote a drug-free lifestyle.

Students at Hiland Park Elementary school kicked off “Red Ribbon Week” Monday by dressing in 70′s style clothing. District officials say the purpose of this week is to engage in age-appropriate conversations with students about substance use and abuse.

“With our kindergarten students, we might be starting with just, ‘What does health and unhealthy mean?’ Just as far as vocabulary, and then as we get older we will start engaging with our upper elementary students about conversations around the consequence of healthy and unhealthy choices,” Director of Student Wellness Programs Dawn Capes said.

Throughout the week, students will partake in activities and themed days, like wearing crazy socks to “knock the socks off of drugs.”

