Officials say Bay County voting polls had a record turnout Saturday

Bay County voting opened up and officials say there was a record turnout for voters.
Bay County voting opened up and officials say there was a record turnout for voters.(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Early voting in Bay County started on Saturday and officials said Bay County had a record turnout.

Since early voting has officially opened, officials said there have been some issues. One of them is how hard you press down on your pen when filling out the ballot.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said it is not an issue with the pen or the ballot, but rather the individual using them.

“Because you are pushing the pen down too hard, and you go through, or ink through or bleed through the other side, depending on where it is and how you mark it the machine will say, it will say overvote, or unreadable or some other condition and you will have to go back and spoil it and get another ballot," said Mark Andersen, Bay County Supervisor of Elections.

For more information on voting, you can go to bayvotes.org

