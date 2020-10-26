FEMA approves reimbursement for Springfield for Hurricane Michael recovery

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG) - FEMA approved $3.7 million for Hurricane Michael recovery expenses for two Panhandle towns.

Springfield will be reimbursed $1,061,722 for management costs of tracking, charging, and accounting for emergency and permanent work after Hurricane Michael.

Quincy will be reimbursed $2,655,184 for repairs to its hurricane-damaged electrical grids.

These grants were funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance Program. Applicants work with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to the Florida Division of Emergency Management after final approval.

