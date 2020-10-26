Advertisement

Impact100 of Northwest Florida 2020 winners announced

Impact100 of Northwest Florida has announced its 2020 grant winners.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Impact100 of Northwest Florida has announced its 2020 grant winners.

Each year, the group gives four grants of $112,000 to local nonprofits in different categories. The nonprofits submit presentations and members vote on who will receive the money.

For the Education category, Westonwood Ranch will receive the grant. The money will go toward Program LIFT OFF. They say the program is an extension of the comprehensive program offered for teens and young adults impacted by Autism and related disorders. They say this program will bridge service gaps as teens exit schools and are put into society. This program will provide hands on, experiential learning in small businesses.

For the Environment, Recreation, & Preservation category, Habitat for Humanity in Okaloosa County received the grant. The money will go towards its Habitat Restore Box Trucks. The group says with two box trucks, they will be able to send one out for immediate pickup and have a regular pick up with the other, helping reduce the amount of household items going to county landfills.

For the Family category, Opportunity Place received the grant. They money will go towards the First Steps Empowerment Center. They say the money will help fund the First Steps housing, Counseling, and Education Center, helping end homelessness in the community and break generational cycles of poverty.

For the Health and Wellness category, ALANO Club of Fort Walton Beach, Inc. will receive the grant. The money will go to ALANO Club Expansions and Renovations. ALANO helps people who are trying to recover and maintain being sober. The group says this money will help expand the building, which will expand how many people the organization can help.

