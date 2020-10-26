Jackson, Liberty Counties report new COVID-19 deaths since Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

Florida has 782,013 cases reported. There are 771,989 cases involving Florida residents and 10,024 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 16,652 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 6,667 cases. This includes 6,482 residents and 185 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 132 people have died from the virus and 383 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, 11 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 6,189 cases. This includes 6,134 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 54 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 130 people have died from the virus. 330 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, 30 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 2,368 cases. 2,114 of the cases are residents and 254 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 29 deaths from the virus and 121 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, seven people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,222 cases. 1,221 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 78 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, there are three people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 886 cases. There are 871 residents and 15 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 12 deaths reported and 31 hospitalizations. As of Monday morning, there are five people in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 3,102 cases. There are 3,066 local cases and 36 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 84 deaths and 176 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, 11 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 702 cases, 701 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died and 38 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Monday morning, there is one person in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 935 cases. They are 925 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 95 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Monday morning, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 755 cases. There are 749 residents and six non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 87. Four deaths have been reported. 10 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 533 cases of COVID-19. All 533 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 88 years-old. 11 people have died and 15 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 10:16 a.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 36 available adult ICU beds out of the 150 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting one of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there are 36 adult ICU beds available in our area. (Agency for Health Care Administration)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.