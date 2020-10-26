Advertisement

Marianna police locate and arrest two shooting suspects

Marianna police were made aware of a suspect in a Bay County shooting possibly being in Marianna city limits.
Marianna police were made aware of a suspect in a Bay County shooting possibly being in Marianna city limits.(MGN Image)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Back on Friday, Marianna police were made aware of a suspect in a Bay County shooting possibly being in Marianna city limits.

Officials say obtained information led police to the area of the Purple Tire Shop located on Milton Ave.

They say vehicle information given to them matched a vehicle in front of the Purple Tire Shop. Officers saw a possible suspect leave and come back to the shop. Officers then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Officials say the driver became uncooperative and then tried to get away from officers by running into the shop. Officers intercepted the suspect, Jaramine Jarome McKinnie, of Marianna, and take him into custody. A 9mm pistol was recovered as well as Alpha PvP (a drug similar to the street drug bath salts) along with numerous rounds of live ammunition.

Other information led officers to a second possible location of a suspect wanted out of Bay County. The second suspect also tried to get away from the police. The suspect was identified as Ivory De Andre Broxton Jackson, of Panama City. Officials say a 22 caliber semi-automatic handgun was recovered.

Jaramine Jarome McKinnie was arrested on the charges of Possession Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Concealed Weapon, Violation of State Probation, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Illegal Narcotics (Ecstasy), Possession of a Narcotics (Alpha PvP), and Resisting an Officer Without Violence.

Ivory De Andre Broxton Jackson was arrested on the charges of Possession Firearm by Convicted Felon, Driving with License Suspended Canceled and/or Revoked with Knowledge. and Resisting an Officer Without Violence.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Souls the Polls’ event brings voters to the polls on Sunday

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
'Souls to the Polls' event brought many voters to the polls on Sunday.

News

Thunder Beach wraps up in Panama City Beach

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Thunder Beach organizers are looking forward to the spring rally, hoping circumstances are better this time around.

News

SUNDAY EVENING WX 10-25-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Two arrested in Jackson County on felony charges

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say they responded to a call late Saturday afternoon reporting a woman had been attacked by her boyfriend and would need an ambulance.

Latest News

News

One dead after motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
One woman is dead after a motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach.

News

‘Free the Vote’ Rally enourages community to go to voting polls

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
The free the vote rally happened on Saturday to get the community out to the polls.

News

The Panama City Farmers Market hosts the first annual Harvest Festival

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
The Panama City Farmers Market hosted the first annual Harvest Festival on Saturday.

News

First annual harvest festival

Updated: 22 hours ago
First annual harvest festival

News

Community members show out to Kight memorial

Updated: 22 hours ago
Community members show out to Kight memorial

News

Gulf Coast hosts 'Crush the Crisis' event

Updated: 22 hours ago
Gulf Coast hosts 'Crush the Crisis' event