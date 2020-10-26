Marianna police locate and arrest two shooting suspects

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Back on Friday, Marianna police were made aware of a suspect in a Bay County shooting possibly being in Marianna city limits.

Officials say obtained information led police to the area of the Purple Tire Shop located on Milton Ave.

They say vehicle information given to them matched a vehicle in front of the Purple Tire Shop. Officers saw a possible suspect leave and come back to the shop. Officers then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Officials say the driver became uncooperative and then tried to get away from officers by running into the shop. Officers intercepted the suspect, Jaramine Jarome McKinnie, of Marianna, and take him into custody. A 9mm pistol was recovered as well as Alpha PvP (a drug similar to the street drug bath salts) along with numerous rounds of live ammunition.

Other information led officers to a second possible location of a suspect wanted out of Bay County. The second suspect also tried to get away from the police. The suspect was identified as Ivory De Andre Broxton Jackson, of Panama City. Officials say a 22 caliber semi-automatic handgun was recovered.

Jaramine Jarome McKinnie was arrested on the charges of Possession Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Concealed Weapon, Violation of State Probation, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Illegal Narcotics (Ecstasy), Possession of a Narcotics (Alpha PvP), and Resisting an Officer Without Violence.

Ivory De Andre Broxton Jackson was arrested on the charges of Possession Firearm by Convicted Felon, Driving with License Suspended Canceled and/or Revoked with Knowledge. and Resisting an Officer Without Violence.

