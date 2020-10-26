Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with mostly clear skies and pleasant temperatures. We’re starting out in the 60s across NWFL and not feeling overly humid for a decent start.

However, temperatures will eventually warm up through the midday and afternoon into the mid 80s, still above average for this time of year. Average highs for late October are in the upper 70s, morning lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds eventually shift to the southeast at the end of the day adding in a bit of humidity down along the coast. Humidity continues to rise tonight and into tomorrow for a much more sultry feel to our Tuesday.

The rising moisture in the low levels of the atmosphere today won’t be enough to create a substantial rain chance, other than a stray or isolated sprinkle this afternoon. There’s a less than 10% chance you catch it around 3pm today. Otherwise, as our atmosphere moistens a bit more into tomorrow, those scattered afternoon storms return to the forecast.

Rain chances will be come much more likely by the midweek as we watch soon to be Hurricane Zeta head toward the North Central Gulf by Wednesday. The track of this system once again has eyes toward Louisiana at this time. As long as there are no major shifts in the track, our impacts look to be low with possible heavy rain Tuesday night through Thursday of 1-3″, some higher amounts possible, and the higher side of that range for those west of Hwy331, lower amounts to the east of Hwy231. High waves and surf will be an issue in the Gulf and along the beaches with some erosion possible, however, surge does not appear to be a major threat. Typical low lying areas along the coast may receive some minor flooding. And we’ll watch for the potential of some severe weather in the outer bands of Zeta over NWFL on Wednesday.

Once Zeta moves out, Thursday into Friday, we’ll see a wonderful fall stretch of weather for Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s and feeling more humid in the afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast features increasing rain chances into tomorrow afternoon, but more likely by Tuesday night into Wednesday and Thursday.

