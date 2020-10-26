National Prescription Drug Take Back Day rounds up nearly 100 pounds in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Nearly 100 pounds of pharmaceuticals were turned in Saturday in Jackson County as part of the National DEA Take Back Program.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Officials, the drugs were collected at the sheriff’s office, Sneads Pharmacy, and Cook Discount Drugs.

One the DEA’s website, the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day helps people prevent drug addictions and overdose deaths by getting medicine that is abused off the streets. Sheriff’s officials say this program is essential to prevent prescription medications from being stolen, sold, taken, or abused as a result of the opioid crisis across the nation.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.