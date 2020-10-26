One dead after van hits dump truck in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A man is dead after a crash in Okaloosa County Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say it happened around 10:10 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 85 (South Ferdon Road) and Live Oak Church Road.

They say a white work can driven by a 26-year-old man from Crestview headed north on SR 85 hit the rear of a black dump truck driven by a 55-year-old man from Laurel Hill.

Troopers say the 26-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene. They say the 55-year-old man was take to an area hospital for treatment.

