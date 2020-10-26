One man taken to hospital after school bus accident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - An accident involving a school bus in Panama City Beach closed down a portion of Middle Beach Road Monday afternoon.

Authorities say they believe a man driving a truck had a medical emergency that caused him to hit the side of a school bus.

The man was treated at the scene in an ambulance and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

There were kids on the school bus at the time, but authorities tell us none of the kids were injured.

The kids were picked up by a new bus to be taken home.

Both the school bus and the truck were able to be driven from the scene.

