Advertisement

One man taken to hospital after school bus accident

School bus accident on Middle Beach Road.
School bus accident on Middle Beach Road.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - An accident involving a school bus in Panama City Beach closed down a portion of Middle Beach Road Monday afternoon.

Authorities say they believe a man driving a truck had a medical emergency that caused him to hit the side of a school bus.

The man was treated at the scene in an ambulance and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

There were kids on the school bus at the time, but authorities tell us none of the kids were injured.

The kids were picked up by a new bus to be taken home.

Both the school bus and the truck were able to be driven from the scene.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Rain chances are on the increase as moisture from Zeta streams in from the Gulf

News

Breast Cancer Survivor Story

Updated: 22 minutes ago
We are featuring a breast cancer survivor as well as a medical expert who says a decrease in screenings is leading to a later diagnosis for many patients. Some women in our area have gone two years without a screening because of Hurricane Michael and then the pandemic.

News

Red Ribbon Week

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Schools are celebrating Red Ribbon Week with creative activities as a way to promote a drug-free lifestyle.

News

Increasing Teacher Pay

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The state of Florida has mandated an increase in starting teacher pay. Districts had to determine how to fund the increase by this month. We are going to reach out to Bay District to see how the district is handling the increased pay. How many new teachers are still needed? We've heard that veteran teachers are now making less than new teachers because of the state's salary increase.

News

GOP narrows Democrats’ early vote lead

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Republicans are hoping to recreate the Florida victory scored in 2016 as they cut Democrats leads in the state as it relates to early voting.

Latest News

News

Bay District Schools submits teacher base pay increase plan to the state

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Bay District Schools has submitted a plan to the state in order to raise teachers’ base salary to more than $43,000. Officials say the salary increase may be implemented by November at the earliest.

News

Florida Turnout

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Republicans are hoping to recreate the Florida victory scored in 2016 as they cut Democrats leads in the state as it relates to early voting.

News

Bay District Schools students participating in Red Ribbon Week

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
This week, Bay District Schools students are taking part in “Red Ribbon Week,” a national initiative to promote a drug-free lifestyle.

News

One dead after van hits dump truck in Okaloosa County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A man is dead after a crash in Okaloosa County Monday morning.

News

FEMA approves reimbursement for Springfield for Hurricane Michael recovery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Springfield will be reimbursed $1,061,722 for management costs of tracking, charging, and accounting for emergency and permanent work after Hurricane Michael.