‘Souls the Polls’ event brings voters to the polls on Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The “Souls to the Polls” event, a tradition in African American communities brought many voters to the polls on Sunday.

“Our African American churches have been the center of communities historically and so connecting church attendance to voting is something that the Sundays before the election have become really important," said Bay County League of Women Voters President Shelley Clark.

The event had live music, free food, games, and other ways to get the community involved in the election this year.

The event was also a way to help educate voters on the amendments on the ballot this year. Many groups involved in the event said they wanted to help because they want to see as much of the community as they can, exercising their right to vote.

Organizers said the event was a success this year and they were glad to see people so excited about letting their voices be heard.

