Advertisement

‘Souls the Polls’ event brings voters to the polls on Sunday

'Souls to the Polls' event brought many voters to the polls on Sunday.
'Souls to the Polls' event brought many voters to the polls on Sunday.
By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The “Souls to the Polls” event, a tradition in African American communities brought many voters to the polls on Sunday.

“Our African American churches have been the center of communities historically and so connecting church attendance to voting is something that the Sundays before the election have become really important," said Bay County League of Women Voters President Shelley Clark.

The event had live music, free food, games, and other ways to get the community involved in the election this year.

The event was also a way to help educate voters on the amendments on the ballot this year. Many groups involved in the event said they wanted to help because they want to see as much of the community as they can, exercising their right to vote.

Organizers said the event was a success this year and they were glad to see people so excited about letting their voices be heard.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thunder Beach wraps up in Panama City Beach

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Thunder Beach organizers are looking forward to the spring rally, hoping circumstances are better this time around.

News

Marianna police locate and arrest two shooting suspects

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Back on Friday, Marianna police were made aware of a suspect in a Bay County shooting possibly being in Marianna city limits.

News

SUNDAY EVENING WX 10-25-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Two arrested in Jackson County on felony charges

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say they responded to a call late Saturday afternoon reporting a woman had been attacked by her boyfriend and would need an ambulance.

Latest News

News

One dead after motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
One woman is dead after a motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach.

News

‘Free the Vote’ Rally enourages community to go to voting polls

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
The free the vote rally happened on Saturday to get the community out to the polls.

News

The Panama City Farmers Market hosts the first annual Harvest Festival

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
The Panama City Farmers Market hosted the first annual Harvest Festival on Saturday.

News

First annual harvest festival

Updated: 22 hours ago
First annual harvest festival

News

Community members show out to Kight memorial

Updated: 22 hours ago
Community members show out to Kight memorial

News

Gulf Coast hosts 'Crush the Crisis' event

Updated: 22 hours ago
Gulf Coast hosts 'Crush the Crisis' event