Tropical Storm Zeta likely to become a hurricane today

Will make landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula tonight
By Grayson Jarvis, Chris Smith, Ryan Michaels and Brooke Richardson
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

UPDATE 11:30AM 10/26/2020: Tropical Storm Zeta is likely to become the 11th USA land falling hurricane of the 2020 season, after it makes landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula it’ll head toward the North Central Gulf Coast. 2020 has already set the record for land falling hurricanes in the Continental US surpassing 1916 which had 9. Since records began in 1851, only two other seasons had 11 or more hurricanes form, 1950 & 2005.

Zeta may reach hurricane strength before landfall in the Yucatan tonight. We’ll see it weaken a little as it moves across the peninsula and enters into the Southern Gulf Tuesday. Some gradual strengthening is possible as it moves on a more northerly track through the Gulf toward Louisiana. By late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning we’ll see a more northeasterly turn with landfall into late Wednesday somewhere from Louisiana to the border of MS & AL.

With landfall to our west, we’ll see some impacts here in NWFL, however, no major impacts are expected.

Rainfall: 1 to 3″, higher amounts west of Hwy331, lesser amounts east of Hwy231

Wind: There’s a 10-20% chance for tropical storm force winds of up to 40mph.

Surge: Low, 1 to 2ft

Surf: Likely to be a High Surf and Rip Current Advisory in effect Wednesday and Thursday

Severe: There’s a low end risk of severe thunderstorms, a few isolated severe thunderstorms are expected, with a few weak and rather short-lived tornadoes possible.

UPDATE 11:30PM 10/25/2020: Tropical Storm Zeta has strengthened with winds now 60 miles per hour, moving northwest at two knots. The storm track has again shifted to the west, so Northwest Florida is no longer in the cone of uncertainty. Impacts from Zeta are expected in our area on Wednesday into Thursday, with rain the primary impact we will see here.

UPDATE 10:12AM 10/25/2020: Tropical Storm Zeta formed overnight to the southeast of the Yucatan Peninsula, and as of this update has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, and is nearly stationary. The storm’s track has shifted slightly east, putting parts of our region back in the cone of uncertainty. It is also expected to remain at hurricane strength for a longer period of time than initially predicted.

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded the disturbance south of the Gulf of Mexico to Tropical Depression 28, and will likely become Tropical Storm Zeta by the end of the weekend.

At this point, the NHC expects TD28 to become a hurricane before weakening into a tropical storm again before it makes landfall along the Gulf Coast. The track is expected to make a sharper right turn as the system approaches the coast, as it will become steered by a trough moving into the south-central United States Wednesday into Thursday.

We will continue to monitor this system closely.

