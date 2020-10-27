Authorities search for escaped inmate in Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Gulf County Sheriff’s deputies say they are searching for an escaped inmate form the Gulf County detention facility.

According to a post on the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office page, sheriff’s deputies and Port St Joe Police are searching for Rex Arron Veasey, Jr.

Deputies say Veasy escaped from the Gulf County Detention Facility Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say Veasy was last seen wearing orange shorts with no shirt running across SR 71 in front of the Gulf County Courthouse.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.