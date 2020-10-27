Advertisement

Authorities search for escaped inmate in Gulf County

Deputies say Veasy escaped from the Gulf County Detention Facility Tuesday afternoon.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Gulf County Sheriff’s deputies say they are searching for an escaped inmate form the Gulf County detention facility.

According to a post on the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office page, sheriff’s deputies and Port St Joe Police are searching for Rex Arron Veasey, Jr.

Deputies say Veasy was last seen wearing orange shorts with no shirt running across SR 71 in front of the Gulf County Courthouse.

