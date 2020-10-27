Construction starts on model homes for Latitude Margaritaville Watersound

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Construction on model homes for the new senior living community Latitude Margaritaville Watersound has started.

A firm representing Minto Communities USA, Margaritaville Holdings, and the St. Joe Company sent out the update Tuesday. A representative says construction has started on 13 model homes. Models are projected to open in April 2021.

We’re told there will be four distinct home collections at Latitude Margaritaville Watersound, including Conch Cottage Collection, Caribbean Villas Collection, and Beach and Island Collections of single family homes. Representatives say home plans range from about 1,204 to 2,562 square feet under air and prices are expected to start in the $200s.

The first phase of the development is anticipated to include about 3,500 homes. Right now, development work on the community’s first 248 homesites, including the 13 model homes, is underway.

The senior living community will be built off of Highway 79 in Bay County, north of the West Bay Bridge.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.