Domestic violence cases are remaining stable in Bay County despite the rise nationally.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - 2020 has seen a spike in domestic violence cases across the country. Some experts are blaming the Coronavirus pandemic which has caused job losses leading to financial strain.

However, here locally cases have actually remained stable. Bay County Sheriff’s Officials believe that it is because the area has a lot of resources for domestic violence victims.

On average, the Bay County Sheriffs Office receives about 300 domestic violence calls a month. And while the numbers are consistent with where they were last year, that is still a lot.

“Here at the end of October we have seen approximately 33 arrests in intimate partners, we have seen several stalking, domestic violence, injunction violations, so, um, even though those numbers are concurrent with last year, it is still here,” said, Amy Burnette, Corporal in Criminal Investigations Division, Bay County Sheriffs Office

The local Salvation Army is one of the resources for victims. Right now because of COVID-19 they have had to operate a little differently but that hasn’t stopped them from being there when needed.

And if you do need help, the community is here for you.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.