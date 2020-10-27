Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Rain chances are on the increase over the coming days
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night here in panhandle with lows near 70. Highs will reach into the low to mid 80s on Tuesday. We will see better rain chances Tuesday as moisture surges north from the Gulf. That will lead to an enhanced seabreeze Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph.

Zeta is forecast to make landfall Wednesday evening as a hurricane as if turn northeast. For now the main impacts here in NWFL will be...

1. 1-3″ of rain Tue-Thu

2. 1-3′ of storm surge Wednesday

3. Severe weather Thursday

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

