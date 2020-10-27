One in hospital, one in custody after shooting at Panama City shopping plaza

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City officials have confirmed one person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a shopping plaza Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Panama City Square plaza behind the area of Hibbett Sports and where the new Bath and Body Works will be. This is the shopping plaza where Walmart is located on 23rd Street.

They tell us this appears to be a dispute between two people. One person is in custody at this time. They tell us one person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries from gun shot wounds. Panama City Police’s Crime Scene Unit is on the scene.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in this case.

Police are still investigating this shooting and the scene is still active.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.