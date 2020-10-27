Advertisement

One in hospital, one in custody after shooting at Panama City shopping plaza

Law enforcement can be seen behind the shopping plaza where a shooting took place Tuesday morning.
Law enforcement can be seen behind the shopping plaza where a shooting took place Tuesday morning.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City officials have confirmed one person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a shopping plaza Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Panama City Square plaza behind the area of Hibbett Sports and where the new Bath and Body Works will be. This is the shopping plaza where Walmart is located on 23rd Street.

They tell us this appears to be a dispute between two people. One person is in custody at this time. They tell us one person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries from gun shot wounds. Panama City Police’s Crime Scene Unit is on the scene.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in this case.

Police are still investigating this shooting and the scene is still active.

