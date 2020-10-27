Panama City Commission changes tattoo parlor ordinance

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - In recent years, the number of tattoo parlors appearing in the community has risen exponentially and the Panama City Commission made changes to address that increase.

After months of discussions and amendments, the Panama City Commission voted to approve a new body altering ordinance. Previously there was a 1,000 foot ban on the locations of tattoo parlors with regard to churches and the separation of tattoo shop locations.

Now, there are no restrictions in reference to churches. Tattoo parlors must be located more than 500 feet from each other and there are no longer any extraordinary restrictions on their signage.

“We have some really talented tattoo artists here and we had done all the background to see if we had any massive criminal activity go on at any of these tattoo shops," Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said. "We couldn’t pull up anything. I mean, it’s been clean as a whistle. They’ve been great businesses in the city of Panama City, so it was just another opportunity to embrace economic development.”

The commission voted to approve the ordinance, which went into effect as of the signing of the ordinance.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.