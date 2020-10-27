Project 25 Toy Drive kicks off, modified due to COVID-19

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG) -

This year’s Project 25 fundraiser is kicking off this weekend. Some guests joined us at the station for more details.

The American Muscle Car Club is unable to host its traditional car show this year, but that hasn’t stopped them from teaming up with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for a drive-by toy drive. The public is invited to come, drop ofF a toy or donation at the Callaway Sonic on Tyndall Parkway this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As always, all proceeds will go to Project 25. The toy drive has provided gifts for thousands of children over the past 40 years.

