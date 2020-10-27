Advertisement

Rabid fox found in Jackson County

A fox killed in Jackson County has tested positive for rabies.
A fox killed in Jackson County has tested positive for rabies.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A fox killed in Jackson County has tested positive for rabies.

Jackson County Health Department officials say the fox attacked two people on Butler Road, north of Grand Ridge. The animal was euthanized by a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer and sent for testing.

“Anyone having knowledge of bites or other exposure from a suspected rabid animal to humans or to domestic animals should immediately contact the Health Department at 850-482-9227 during normal working hours,” T.G. Harkrider, Environmental Health Director at FDOH Jackson, said.

Health officials say if an animal is biting at you, do not damage its head. They say an intact brain is needed to determine if an animal is rabid.

They also remind people Jackson County and the state of Florida both have laws requiring vaccination of all dogs and cats.

