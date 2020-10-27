Advertisement

Second grader at Northside Elementary School raises money for Hurricane Laura relief

The school raised $1020 for the St. Mary Catholic School Vikings in Lake Charles.
The school raised $1020 for the St. Mary Catholic School Vikings in Lake Charles.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A second grader at Northside Elementary School helped raise money for a school in Lake Charles after hearing about the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura.

Aida-Joy scheduled a meeting with Principal Harvey and talked about how thankful she was for the help their school received after Hurricane Michael and her wish to do the same for a school in Louisiana.

Aida-Joy helped organize a Love for Louisiana fundraiser.

The fundraiser raised $1020 for the St. Mary Catholic School Vikings in Lake Charles.

