Second grader at Northside Elementary School raises money for Hurricane Laura relief

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A second grader at Northside Elementary School helped raise money for a school in Lake Charles after hearing about the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura.

Aida-Joy scheduled a meeting with Principal Harvey and talked about how thankful she was for the help their school received after Hurricane Michael and her wish to do the same for a school in Louisiana.

Aida-Joy helped organize a Love for Louisiana fundraiser.

The fundraiser raised $1020 for the St. Mary Catholic School Vikings in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.