Advertisement

Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett

Barrett confirmed as a supreme court justice in partisan vote
Barrett confirmed as a supreme court justice in partisan vote(Wbko)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Amy Coney Barrett is headed to the Supreme Court. The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day.

Barrett will be the third Supreme Court justice nominated by Trump. At 48, she is likely to secure a conservative court majority for years to come.

With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats still argued the winner of the November 3 election should choose the nominee.

Barrett will fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal icon who died last month.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tropics Headlines

Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The latest on the potential impacts of Hurricane Zeta

News

A Panama City women is raising awareness for Breast Cancer screenings

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Dani Travis
One Panama City women and breast radiologist are raising awareness for the importance of breast cancer screening.

News

Domestic violence cases are remaining stable in Bay County despite the rise nationally

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Domestic violence cases are remaining stable in Bay County despite the rise nationally.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Smith
Warm and humid weather continues as Zeta moves into the Gulf Tuesday.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Rain chances are on the increase as moisture from Zeta streams in from the Gulf

News

Breast Cancer Survivor Story

Updated: 1 hours ago
We are featuring a breast cancer survivor as well as a medical expert who says a decrease in screenings is leading to a later diagnosis for many patients. Some women in our area have gone two years without a screening because of Hurricane Michael and then the pandemic.

News

Red Ribbon Week

Updated: 1 hours ago
Schools are celebrating Red Ribbon Week with creative activities as a way to promote a drug-free lifestyle.

News

Increasing Teacher Pay

Updated: 1 hours ago
The state of Florida has mandated an increase in starting teacher pay. Districts had to determine how to fund the increase by this month. We are going to reach out to Bay District to see how the district is handling the increased pay. How many new teachers are still needed? We've heard that veteran teachers are now making less than new teachers because of the state's salary increase.

News

GOP narrows Democrats’ early vote lead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Republicans are hoping to recreate the Florida victory scored in 2016 as they cut Democrats leads in the state as it relates to early voting.

News

One man taken to hospital after school bus accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
An accident involving a school bus in Panama City Beach closed down a portion of Middle Beach Road Monday afternoon.