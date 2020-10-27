Advertisement

Teachers union revives school reopening lawsuit

By Jake Stofan
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Many Florida students have been back in the classroom since early August, but the legal battle over how to safely reopen schools is not yet over.

The state’s largest teachers union is reviving its effort to fight the state’s reopening mandate.

Governor Ron DeSantis has made his goal clear.

“School closures should be off the table,” said DeSantis last Tuesday.

But the Florida Education Association argues its lawsuit isn’t about closing schools.

“Opening schools in a safe way. Making sure that every child, every child in this state gets the education they deserve in the safest and securest possible way,” said FEA President Andrew Spar.

The teachers union has requested a rehearing before an appellate court, which previously upheld the state’s reopening plan.

Spar argues the court was wrong to rule districts had an option to reopen brick and mortar classrooms, because they would have lost funding if they didn’t.

“If there’s a consequence that makes it impossible to operate the school system effectively then you really don’t have a choice. It’s a false pretense,” said Spar.

Right now, schools get full funding for virtual students as long as they also offer in person learning, but that protection could go away after winter break.

“You know once this semester ends districts are gonna have to move every student back to in-person learning,” said Spar.

Spar hopes a revised ruling could chart a clear, safe and stable path forward, while still guaranteeing local control.

“It’s never been about reopening or closing schools. It’s been about stability, support, resources and making sure that the best decisions are being made by parents, by educators and by school board members who are elected in their community,” said Spar.

FEA hopes for a quick resolution in the case, which has now been active for more than three months.

FEA has tracked 10 school closures and 834 classroom closures or quarantines due to outbreaks since schools began reopening.

It’s also tracked more than 3,600 cases among students and staff.

Latest News

Tuesday Night Zeta Forecast

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Chris Smith
Impacts from Zeta will arrive in the panhandle Wednesday night.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Zeta will make landfall later Wednesday in Louisiana with impacts here Wednesday night/Thursday

News

Old Ferry Road Traffic

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Residents are concerned about traffic issues at the intersection of Old Ferry Rd. and Hwy. 98.

News

Tattoo Parlor Ordinance

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The final reading of the new ordinance took place today.

Latest News

News

Panama City Fair

Updated: 43 minutes ago
An update on the fair in the old mall parking lot. They have not been given clearance to run the rides as of yet.

News

Flu Shots

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Florida Dept. of Health in Bay County is urging residents to get a flu shot before Halloween.

News

Panama City Shooting

Updated: 44 minutes ago
One person died at the hospital after a shooting at the Walmart shopping plaza on 23rd street in Panama City.

News

Prepping for Zeta

Updated: 44 minutes ago
As Zeta heads toward the Gulf Coast, we look at preps taking place in anticipation of any effects in our area. The county is drawing down Deer Point Lake today and setting up areas to get sand for sandbags.

News

School Reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
While many Florida students have been back in the classroom since early August, the legal battle over how to safely reopen schools is not yet over.