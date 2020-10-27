Advertisement

Time has run out for mailing ballots

The Wichita Postmaster General said USPS is has already taken steps to prepare and that will ramp up in the week before the election
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Of the almost four million mail ballots cast so far, 21,000 have been flagged for missing or mismatched signatures; time is running out for voters to return ballots that haven’t been cast yet.

More than 400,000 votes were cast Monday, bringing the total to 6.5 million.

With voter turnout already at 44.5 percent, this election is on track to beat the 83-percent turnout record set in 1992.

Tuesday began with just under 2.1 million mail ballots outstanding. Traffic at a Tallahassee drop off site was steady and poll workers helped identify ballots missing information before it was too late.

“Most of them come completely ready to put in the box,” said poll worker Valerie Witters.

“At this point we are suggesting that you still go and drop off your ballot. We no longer encourage the mailing in of your ballot,” said Juanica Fernandes with State Voices.

And advocacy groups point out Black people and Hispanic people are more likely to have signature issues.

“After the August primary, 35,000 votes were rejected and projections for the current election are expected to be much higher,” said Brad Ashwell with All Votes Are Local.

The advocates also pointed to Jacksonville, where the Duval Canvassing Board is refusing to let television camera’s view their decisions as they interpret voters' intentions.

“There has been a lack of transparency when it comes to the canvassing board. We are highly alarmed,” said Mone Holder with New Florida Majority.

You can track your mail ballot online at your local supervisor’s website. If there is a problem, you can file a cure affidavit to fix it.

Voters with ballot problems have until 5 p.m. on the Thursday after the election to file their cure affidavit.

