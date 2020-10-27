Advertisement

Tuesday COVID-19 update

Health officials say 16,709 people have died from the virus in the state.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.

Florida has 786,311 cases reported. There are 776,215 cases involving Florida residents and 10,096 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 16,709 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 6,724 cases. This includes 6,532 residents and 192 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 133 people have died from the virus and 387 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 11 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 6,244 cases. This includes 6,189 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 54 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 130 people have died from the virus. 333 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 25 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 2,402 cases. 2,137 of the cases are residents and 265 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 30 deaths from the virus and 122 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, eight people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,226 cases. 1,215 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 77 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are three people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 889 cases. There are 874 residents and 15 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 12 deaths reported and 31 hospitalizations. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are five people in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 3,108 cases. There are 3,072 local cases and 36 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 84 deaths and 176 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 11 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 707 cases, 706 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died and 38 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is one person in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 937 cases. They are 927 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 95 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is one person in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 759 cases. There are 753 residents and six non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 87. Four deaths have been reported. 10 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 534 cases of COVID-19. All 534 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 88 years-old. 11 people have died and 15 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 3:02 p.m. Tuesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 28 available adult ICU beds out of the 153 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there are 28 adult ICU beds available in our area.(Agency for Health Care Administration)

