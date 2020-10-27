Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

It’s quiet for now, but impacts from Zeta arrive Wednesday night
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - All eyes are on Zeta which is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon/evening over the coast of Louisiana. For the rest of tonight it will be warm and humid w/lows in the mid 70s. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph. Wednesday will be mostly quiet with warm and humid weather and highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances will be around 30% and highest the farther west you go in the panhandle. Winds will pick up out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. The mainly impacts from Zeta arrive Wednesday night/Thursday AM with 1-3′ of storm surge and wind gusts to near tropical storm force over the western part of our area. Rainfall totals will be 1-2″ and the main threat will come from severe weather overnight Wednesday into Thursday AM. After that cooler, sunnier weather returns to the panhandle.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

