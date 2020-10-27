Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - All eyes are on Zeta which is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon/evening over the coast of Louisiana. For the rest of tonight it will be warm and humid w/lows in the mid 70s. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph. Wednesday will be mostly quiet with warm and humid weather and highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances will be around 30% and highest the farther west you go in the panhandle. Winds will pick up out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. The mainly impacts from Zeta arrive Wednesday night/Thursday AM with 1-3′ of storm surge and wind gusts to near tropical storm force over the western part of our area. Rainfall totals will be 1-2″ and the main threat will come from severe weather overnight Wednesday into Thursday AM. After that cooler, sunnier weather returns to the panhandle.

