Tuesday Forecast

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning despite a bit of cloud cover moving into our skies. There’s a few showers off the Forgotten Coast, and it’s possible one or two of these light showers move onshore in Franklin County for the morning drive.

We’re quite warm and humid out the door this morning as well. Temperatures are firmly into the 70s to start the day with dew points well into the 70s as well for a very humid start. With mostly cloudy skies in place for much of the day today, we’ll only slowly warm up through the 70s through the morning. Highs today eventually top out in the low 80s this afternoon when we start to see a few scattered showers from the Gulf move through.

We’ll see them move onto the Forgotten Coast first in the late morning, after 10am. Then they’ll start to slide up from the southeast to the northwest through the midday and afternoon. So be sure to have those umbrellas nearby as the late morning and midday rolls around for the coast, then inland into the afternoon.

This is the first of the unsettled weather brought to the Northern Gulf Coast from Hurricane Zeta in the Southern Gulf today. It’s a quick moving storm system, however, as we’ll see it heading toward the Louisiana Coastline by tomorrow afternoon or evening.

While the system makes landfall tomorrow to our west, it’s bands may be just far enough out of NWFL for most to see much more than a scattered storm tomorrow. The exception to that will be for areas west of Hwy331 and the closer you live toward Pensacola as heavier rains will be expected through much of the day there.

As Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana tomorrow into the evening, we’ll see it start to make a northeasterly turn as a winter storm system across the plains scoops Zeta up. The cold front will push Zeta into MS and AL to our northwest Wednesday night into Thursday where we’ll start to see our winds increasing. We’ll see winds from Wednesday night into Thursday around 20-30mph sustained with gusts up to 30-45mph, the higher end of that scale will be for those who live closer to Crestview and Defuniak Springs or west of Hwy331, the lower side of the range for the Forgotten Coast.

The cold front pushes Zeta further to the northeast on Thursday away from NWFL. But as it does so, we’ll see a band of storms in the wake of Zeta combined with the cold front to bring us a batch of storms for Thursday morning and midday before these two feature clear out to the east.

Skies turn sunny then into the weekend and we’ll get a wonderful fall blast of air!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a midday or afternoon storm likely. Highs today only reach the low 80s, but it will feel quite warm and humid. Your 7 Day Forecast has a chance for a scattered storm tomorrow with rain looking more likely Wednesday night into Thursday as Zeta moves through the Southeast.

