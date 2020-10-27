Zeta strengthens into a hurricane

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

UPDATE 7:30PM 10/26/2020: Zeta was upgraded to a Cat 1 80mph hurricane this afternoon. The storm will cross the Yucatan tonight before moving back into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. Models remain in good agreement that the storm will turn north and eventually northeast as it rounds a ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic. The timing of that turn will be critical as to how close the storm will get to Northwest Florida. For now our area remains on the edge of the cone, but we are on the eastern side of the storm so some impacts are likely. The timing of landfall would be Wednesday evening.

As of now, here is what we are expecting for impacts here in the panhandle. Keep in mind that if the track shifts east we could see more significant impacts so stay aware of possible changes.

1. 1-3″ of Rain - Tue-Thu

2. 1-3′ of Storm Surge - Wednesday

3. Tornadoes - Thursday

4. Winds will remain under 40mph. Even gusts to 40mph appear unlikely.

UPDATE 11:30AM 10/26/2020: Tropical Storm Zeta is likely to become the 11th USA land falling hurricane of the 2020 season, after it makes landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula it’ll head toward the North Central Gulf Coast. 2020 has already set the record for land falling hurricanes in the Continental US surpassing 1916 which had 9. Since records began in 1851, only two other seasons had 11 or more hurricanes form, 1950 & 2005.

Zeta may reach hurricane strength before landfall in the Yucatan tonight. We’ll see it weaken a little as it moves across the peninsula and enters into the Southern Gulf Tuesday. Some gradual strengthening is possible as it moves on a more northerly track through the Gulf toward Louisiana. By late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning we’ll see a more northeasterly turn with landfall into late Wednesday somewhere from Louisiana to the border of MS & AL.

With landfall to our west, we’ll see some impacts here in NWFL, however, no major impacts are expected.

Rainfall: 1 to 3″, higher amounts west of Hwy331, lesser amounts east of Hwy231

Wind: There’s a 10-20% chance for tropical storm force winds of up to 40mph.

Surge: Low, 1 to 2ft

Surf: Likely to be a High Surf and Rip Current Advisory in effect Wednesday and Thursday

Severe: There’s a low end risk of severe thunderstorms, a few isolated severe thunderstorms are expected, with a few weak and rather short-lived tornadoes possible.

UPDATE 11:30PM 10/25/2020: Tropical Storm Zeta has strengthened with winds now 60 miles per hour, moving northwest at two knots. The storm track has again shifted to the west, so Northwest Florida is no longer in the cone of uncertainty. Impacts from Zeta are expected in our area on Wednesday into Thursday, with rain the primary impact we will see here.

UPDATE 10:12AM 10/25/2020: Tropical Storm Zeta formed overnight to the southeast of the Yucatan Peninsula, and as of this update has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, and is nearly stationary. The storm’s track has shifted slightly east, putting parts of our region back in the cone of uncertainty. It is also expected to remain at hurricane strength for a longer period of time than initially predicted.

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded the disturbance south of the Gulf of Mexico to Tropical Depression 28, and will likely become Tropical Storm Zeta by the end of the weekend.

At this point, the NHC expects TD28 to become a hurricane before weakening into a tropical storm again before it makes landfall along the Gulf Coast. The track is expected to make a sharper right turn as the system approaches the coast, as it will become steered by a trough moving into the south-central United States Wednesday into Thursday.

We will continue to monitor this system closely.

