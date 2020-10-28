PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Tate Troutman.

Tate is in 7th grade at Surfside Middle School.

Tate loves to play sports and fish.

His favorite subject is civics, and he hopes to be a FBI agent when he gets older.

While Tate keeps himself busy, he always finds a way to lend a helping hand.

Tate spent hours after Hurricane Michael collecting donations for hurricane victims.

More recently, he helped a teacher build desk protectors for their classroom.

Tate also takes time after school to volunteer.

He said, “I usually volunteer at my old elementary school and help the teachers, after school usually.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.