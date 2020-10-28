Advertisement

Accused shooter in court, held without bond

Law enforcement can be seen behind the shopping plaza where a shooting took place Tuesday morning.
Law enforcement can be seen behind the shopping plaza where a shooting took place Tuesday morning.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Panama City shopping plaza was in court Wednesday.

David Donaldson, 40, is being held without bond. He will be back in court in December for his arraignment.

David Donaldson is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.
David Donaldson is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.(Bay County Jail)

Donaldson was arrested Tuesday after Panama City Police say he shot and killed Gordon McKinney, 55, of Illinois.

Police say the men worked together and got into a fight over work product. They say Donaldson shot McKinney during the altercation and McKinney died from his injuries.

Donaldson is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

850Strong Student of the Week

Updated: moments ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Tate Troutman.

News

More area hospitalizations reported in Wednesday’s COVID-19 update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 16,775 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Florida man arrested for changing Gov. Ron DeSantis' voter registration

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A man is behind bars after he hacked into the Florida voting registration database and changed Gov. Ron DeSantis' voter registration.

Tropics Headlines

Hurricane Zeta to make landfall in Louisiana by the end of the day

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith, Ryan Michaels, Grayson Jarvis and Brooke Richardson
Zeta is forecast to hit the Louisiana coastline later today and bring some tropical storm force conditions to NWFL overnight into Thursday morning.

Latest News

News

Grayton Beach shuttle program expanding

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The TDC estimates more than 18,000 people used the shuttle in Grayton Beach this past summer.

News

Renovations coming to Mowat Middle School

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Construction is expected to start in the next 12 to 14 months, and it will take about a year to complete.

News

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 19 hours ago
Warm and humid weather continues Wednesday the main impacts from Zeta coming Wednesday night/Thursday AM.

News

H.S. Volleyball playoffs Tuesday

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Charter School Application Approved

Updated: 19 hours ago
A local charter school application was approved at the Bay District Schools board meeting.

News

Grayton Shuttle Program

Updated: 19 hours ago
An update on how the shuttle program is going so far.