Accused shooter in court, held without bond

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Panama City shopping plaza was in court Wednesday.

David Donaldson, 40, is being held without bond. He will be back in court in December for his arraignment.

David Donaldson is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. (Bay County Jail)

Donaldson was arrested Tuesday after Panama City Police say he shot and killed Gordon McKinney, 55, of Illinois.

Police say the men worked together and got into a fight over work product. They say Donaldson shot McKinney during the altercation and McKinney died from his injuries.

