Bay County officials say Hurricane Zeta not expected to have big impact, but not stopping preparations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Zeta has entered the Gulf and with it.... a whirlwind of talk of what’s to come.

Monday, the Executive Policy Group made up of county leaders met to discuss preparations for Hurricane Zeta. The storm is not expected to have much of an impact here, but that’s still not stopping the preparations.

Bay County Emergency Management Chief Frankie Lumm says right now, no shelters are set to open and no curfew is being put in place. Lumm says with only minor storm surge and gusty winds forecast, it probably won’t be what we saw during Hurricane Sally.

“The positive thing with this particular storm is it’s moving very quickly so that way it doesn’t sit, hover and dump water. So it’s moving pretty rapidly,” said Lumm.

The Deerpoint Dam was drawn down today in preparation, but Lumm believes we’ll be pretty lucky when it comes to flooding, we’re only expecting around one to four inches of rain. But just to be on the safe side, Lumm said the county has placed piles of sand at Pete Edwards Field in Panama City Beach and at the east end of the Deerpoint Dam.

Local Flagala Hardware store general manager Matt Coleman knows the importance of sandbags during hurricane season.

“We could sell, like, a thousand of them in an hour if we pick the right time. Even the supplier knows it, that’s why they send them in big truckloads, you can’t just order a few,” said Coleman.

But Coleman says Zeta is different in that this storm isn’t bringing in as many customers as Hurricane Sally. Lumm says they’ll continue to monitor Zeta’s track and that families should have disaster kits prepared.

