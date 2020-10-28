Advertisement

Bay District School Board approves AMIkids Maritime Academy Charter School application

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District School Board members approved the AMIkids Maritime Academy Charter School application.

The Bay District School Board says now it is up to the management of that school to make sure it is successful and an asset to our community.

Executive Director of the charter school Ron Boyce says their next steps are to get the website up and running, allow families to come check out the school, and to start accepting enrollment applications.

Boyce says they are prepared to stand out from other charter schools in the area.

“I mean we’re on the water, we have our own dock, we have our own boats, we have our own scuba launcher,” said Boyce. “We’re going to have a great aerospace curriculum with drones and the whole flight academy, learning how to fly. We’re going to have underwater drones.”

Boyce says if a student is to take all the aerospace classes the school will be offering, they can graduate high school with 17 college credits.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

