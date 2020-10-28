Advertisement

CVS expands COVID-19 testing services

The pharmacy chain already has more than 4,000 drive-thru test sites
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) – CVS plans to expand its COVID-19 testing services.

The pharmacy chain wants to add rapid-result testing at nearly 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

Nearly a hundred of them will be operational this week.

The tests are available at no cost to patients who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

CVS currently has more than 4,000 drive-thru test sites at its pharmacy locations in 33 states and Washington D.C.

Most results from these existing test sites are generally available within two to three days.

You must register in advance at the CVS website to schedule an appointment.

