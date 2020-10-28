Grayton Beach shuttle program expanding

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The shuttle program in Grayton Beach was a hit this past summer, according to Walton County tourism officials.

Now the Tourist Development Council is working to expand and improve the program.

At Tuesday’s Walton County Commission meeting, board members approved the purchase of four custom shuttle vehicles, using tourism bed tax dollars.

They will also pace the parking lot on County Road 283, and build a covered pavilion.

“Parking and transportation are really important to our visitors and our locals, people need to be able to get to the beach, they need to be able to park, they need to be able to take a transit system, whether that be a bus or shuttle of some sort, and so we’re working towards that, we’ve been working towards that for a couple of years now,” said Jay Tusa, Walton County Tourist Development Council executive director.

The TDC estimates more than 18,000 people used the shuttle in Grayton Beach this past summer.

