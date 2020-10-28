Advertisement

Lara Trump makes stop in Panama City Beach, both parties encourage early voting

By Blake Brannon
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

President Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump spoke to local republicans Tuesday at the Edgewater Beach Resort in Panama City Beach.

Her remarks mentioned President Trump’s impact on the economy, his opponent Joe Biden, as well as the importance of the Panhandle voters and encouraging others to vote.

“All of us are traveling around the country and in different locations but if people don’t get out and vote, none of it ultimately matters," said Trump. “It’s about everybody going out and using that one vote that they have in America to go out and vote.”

Local democrats shared a similar sentiment.

”No excuses, everybody needs to go vote," said member of the Bay County Democratic Party Alvin Peters. “They’re open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day this week and then on Tuesday of next week.”

As Election Day nears closer, Lara Trump and her family are making final pushes across the country and in the panhandle.

“I really feel like the panhandle is what ultimately delivered the win here in Florida for the president in 2016. So, here in 2020 we want to leave nothing on the table and we want to get out and work for every vote," said Trump.

Local Democrats are also finding ways to get more voters to the polls, including another trip to the Hathaway Bridge.

“Here locally we’ll be sign waiving on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday we had so much fun at the bridge last week we’re going to do it again. Of course, Florida will be a very close state. Every vote counts so we’re encouraging everybody to come out and early vote," said Peters.

Early voting started in Bay County over the weekend and according to the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office’s website as of Tuesday the unofficial number of ballots cast was more than 50,000.

For a list of early voting locations click here.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grayton Beach shuttle program expanding

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The TDC estimates more than 18,000 people used the shuttle in Grayton Beach this past summer.

News

Renovations coming to Mowat Middle School

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Martello
Construction is expected to start in the next 12 to 14 months, and it will take about a year to complete.

News

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 1 hour ago
Warm and humid weather continues Wednesday the main impacts from Zeta coming Wednesday night/Thursday AM.

News

H.S. Volleyball playoffs Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Charter School Application Approved

Updated: 1 hour ago
A local charter school application was approved at the Bay District Schools board meeting.

Latest News

News

Grayton Shuttle Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
An update on how the shuttle program is going so far.

News

Too Late for Mailing

Updated: 1 hour ago
More than two million mail ballots remain outstanding, but by most accounts it’s too late to safely return them in the mail.

News

Lara Trump Visits PCB

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lara Trump is visiting PC to rally voters.

News

Bay County officials say Hurricane Zeta not expected to have big impact, but not stopping preparations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dani Travis
Hurricane Zeta bringing a whirlwind of talk of what's to come as it enters the Gulf.

News

Bay District School Board approves AMIkids Maritime Academy Charter School application

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Martello
Boyce says if a student is to take all the aerospace classes the school will be offering, they can graduate high school with 17 college credits.