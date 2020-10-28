Lara Trump makes stop in Panama City Beach, both parties encourage early voting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

President Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump spoke to local republicans Tuesday at the Edgewater Beach Resort in Panama City Beach.

Her remarks mentioned President Trump’s impact on the economy, his opponent Joe Biden, as well as the importance of the Panhandle voters and encouraging others to vote.

“All of us are traveling around the country and in different locations but if people don’t get out and vote, none of it ultimately matters," said Trump. “It’s about everybody going out and using that one vote that they have in America to go out and vote.”

Local democrats shared a similar sentiment.

”No excuses, everybody needs to go vote," said member of the Bay County Democratic Party Alvin Peters. “They’re open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day this week and then on Tuesday of next week.”

As Election Day nears closer, Lara Trump and her family are making final pushes across the country and in the panhandle.

“I really feel like the panhandle is what ultimately delivered the win here in Florida for the president in 2016. So, here in 2020 we want to leave nothing on the table and we want to get out and work for every vote," said Trump.

Local Democrats are also finding ways to get more voters to the polls, including another trip to the Hathaway Bridge.

“Here locally we’ll be sign waiving on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday we had so much fun at the bridge last week we’re going to do it again. Of course, Florida will be a very close state. Every vote counts so we’re encouraging everybody to come out and early vote," said Peters.

Early voting started in Bay County over the weekend and according to the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office’s website as of Tuesday the unofficial number of ballots cast was more than 50,000.

