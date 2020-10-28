More area hospitalizations reported in Wednesday’s COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday.

Florida has 790,426 cases reported. There are 780,220 cases involving Florida residents and 10,206 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 16,775 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 6,780 cases. This includes 6,578 residents and 22 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 133 people have died from the virus and 388 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 24 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 6,308 cases. This includes 6,251 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 56 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 130 people have died from the virus. 333 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 23 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 2,427 cases. 2,159 of the cases are residents and 268 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 30 deaths from the virus and 124 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 10 people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,232 cases. 1,221 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 78 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, there are three people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 907 cases. There are 891 residents and 16 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 12 deaths reported and 32 hospitalizations. As of Wednesday morning, there are two people in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 3,123 cases. There are 3,084 local cases and 39 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 84 deaths and 179 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, seven people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 709 cases, 707 are residents and two are non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died and 38 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Wednesday morning, there is one person in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 938 cases. They are 927 residents and 11 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 95 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Wednesday morning, there is one person in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 764 cases. There are 758 residents and six non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 87. Four deaths have been reported. 10 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 534 cases of COVID-19. 533 are residents and one nonresident. The ages range from 0 to 88 years-old. 11 people have died and 15 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 24 available adult ICU beds out of the 153 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

