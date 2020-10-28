Advertisement

Old Ferry Road neighbors want solutions to traffic problems

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

It’s no secret Walton County is growing, and more developments are being built in South Walton.

For people living in the Peach Creek subdivision, they get a constant reminder of the growth.

The noise of construction trucks is not their only concern. Neighbors said they want designated lanes for speeding up and slowing down between Highway 98 and Ferry Road, because of how dangerous the intersection is.

“Our neighbor, a nurse with young children was severely injured at this exit while trying to help other accident victims. When this exit is blocked off, like in this case due to an accident, it becomes a death trap for everyone inside,” said Monica Douglas, a Walton County resident.

Walton County Commissioners voted to approve a traffic survey for Old Ferry Road, but chairman Bill Chapman said he does not know just how much can be done to help.

“You’d have to go across state land and forestry land, and they’re very adamant about not putting any type of roadway through there," said Chapman.

Neighbors said they also feel the road needs more than one access to the main road, but because they are surrounded by a state-protected forest, that might not be possible.

