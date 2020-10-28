Advertisement

Pole-dancing skeletons deemed ‘inappropriate’ for Texas neighborhood

By KTRK Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas woman is in trouble with her homeowner’s association because of her skeleton strip club Halloween decorations, a theme that’s being called “inappropriate.”

Angela Nava posed her Halloween skeletons as adult entertainers and eager patrons at a skeletal strip club. She says all the feedback she’d gotten has been positive until the homeowner’s association sent her a letter calling the display “inappropriate” and asking her to take it down.

Nava says that’s an overreaction.

“This is my way of being creative and having an outlet. There’s no harm. I’m not hurting anyone. Just take it easy. It’s only Halloween,” she said.

Nava says she was given until mid-November to remove the skeletons, which is fine by her. She planned to take them down after Halloween anyway.

“We’ve all been cooped up, and it’s been just a terrible year,” Nava said. “We’ve just decided if this brings a little bit of joy and a little bit of smiles to someone, then we’re doing everything right.”

Before she takes it down, Nava hopes the display brings some laughs and reminds people not to take things so seriously.

Copyright 2020 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

HOA tells Texas woman to remove pole-dancing skeletons display

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The homeowner’s association says the "inappropriate" display must be removed mid-November.

National Politics

Trump campaign website briefly defaced by cryptocurrency scam

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The Trump campaign says it is working with law enforcement to investigate the source of the attack.

National

Dodgers win 1st World Series title since 1988

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Dodgers posted the best record in the majors during this pandemic-shortened season, then rallied in the final game to claim a most elusive crown.

National

Utility: Winds too weak to cut power before California fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Crews tried to beat back two out-of-control wildfires in Southern California on Tuesday that have kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes even as another round of dangerous fire weather raises the risk for flames erupting across the state.

Latest News

National

Woman injured in Illinois police shooting says cops let boyfriend die

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By DON BABWIN, ED WHITE and TERESA CRAWFORD
Tafara Williams, 20, spoke to reporters during a Zoom call from her hospital bed as she described the Oct. 20 shooting in Waukegan that killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette.

National Politics

Biden vows to unify and save country; Trump hits Midwest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI
While Biden worked to expand the electoral map in the South, Trump focused on the Democrats’ “blue wall” states that he flipped in 2016 — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

News

Grayton Beach shuttle program expanding

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The TDC estimates more than 18,000 people used the shuttle in Grayton Beach this past summer.

News

Renovations coming to Mowat Middle School

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Construction is expected to start in the next 12 to 14 months, and it will take about a year to complete.

News

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 5 hours ago
Warm and humid weather continues Wednesday the main impacts from Zeta coming Wednesday night/Thursday AM.

News

H.S. Volleyball playoffs Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago