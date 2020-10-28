Advertisement

Renovations coming to Mowat Middle School

The school board wants to make the school have a safer campus.
The school board wants to make the school have a safer campus.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District School Board members met Tuesday afternoon. One of the items on the agenda that was approved, fees going towards renovations at Mowat Middle School.

The school was originally designed to have open space and multiple access points on campus.

Now, after Hurricane Michael and schools across the country seen as targets for threats, the school board is wanting to make this campus safer.

“The overall project encompasses a new administrative wing, a cafeteria, a new kitchen, the kitchen will be structured as a central kitchen if needed for a shelter,” said Bay District Schools Executive Director of Facilities Lee Walters.

Construction is expected to start in the next 12 to 14 months, and it will take about a year to complete.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grayton Beach shuttle program expanding

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The TDC estimates more than 18,000 people used the shuttle in Grayton Beach this past summer.

News

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 1 hour ago
Warm and humid weather continues Wednesday the main impacts from Zeta coming Wednesday night/Thursday AM.

News

H.S. Volleyball playoffs Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Charter School Application Approved

Updated: 1 hour ago
A local charter school application was approved at the Bay District Schools board meeting.

Latest News

News

Grayton Shuttle Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
An update on how the shuttle program is going so far.

News

Too Late for Mailing

Updated: 1 hour ago
More than two million mail ballots remain outstanding, but by most accounts it’s too late to safely return them in the mail.

News

Lara Trump Visits PCB

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lara Trump is visiting PC to rally voters.

News

Bay County officials say Hurricane Zeta not expected to have big impact, but not stopping preparations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dani Travis
Hurricane Zeta bringing a whirlwind of talk of what's to come as it enters the Gulf.

News

Bay District School Board approves AMIkids Maritime Academy Charter School application

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Martello
Boyce says if a student is to take all the aerospace classes the school will be offering, they can graduate high school with 17 college credits.

News

Lara Trump makes stop in Panama City Beach, both parties encourage early voting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Blake Brannon
As Election Day draws closer, Lara Trump and her family are making final pushes across the country and in the panhandle.