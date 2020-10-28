Renovations coming to Mowat Middle School

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District School Board members met Tuesday afternoon. One of the items on the agenda that was approved, fees going towards renovations at Mowat Middle School.

The school was originally designed to have open space and multiple access points on campus.

Now, after Hurricane Michael and schools across the country seen as targets for threats, the school board is wanting to make this campus safer.

“The overall project encompasses a new administrative wing, a cafeteria, a new kitchen, the kitchen will be structured as a central kitchen if needed for a shelter,” said Bay District Schools Executive Director of Facilities Lee Walters.

Construction is expected to start in the next 12 to 14 months, and it will take about a year to complete.

