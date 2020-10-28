The Bay County health department recommends getting flu shots before Halloween

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Halloween is this Saturday and the scariest thing that could happen is you not getting your flu shot.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County recommends getting your flu shot before Halloween. That way you will have the most protection as we head into flu season.

Sandon S. Speedling with the Bay County Health Department got his flu shot on Tuesday and tells us why this year especially, everyone needs to get theirs too.

“With COVID-19 and where we have been for the last year, with our country and our county, getting your flu shot is the single best preventive measure that you can take to protect yourself from getting the flu or at this time, between now and flu season to go ahead and do that," said Sandon S. Speedling, Administrator Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health.

Speedling went on to say that flu cases in Bay County over the past few weeks have been very low and the health department would like those numbers to stay down.

