Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite some clouds cruising in off Hurricane Zeta in the West Central Gulf. Zeta is heading toward Louisiana today, and may strengthen to a Cat2 hurricane before landfall later this afternoon or into the evening.

Meanwhile, our skies will stay cloudy, but rather rain free until the late day forecast when Zeta moves onshore and to the northeast. We may catch a few scattered showers then late in the day across NWFL.

Temperatures are very mild out the door as easterly winds keep us rather humid as well. Those winds will be picking up throughout the day. We’ll reach about 10-20mph with shifting winds to the southeast in the afternoon today with highs around 85°.

As Zeta makes landfall later today in Louisiana, we’ll see the system slide to the northeast into Alabama, north of I-65 and almost running parallel to the interstate across Alabama. That will bring its closest pass to Northwest Florida late tonight where we could see our winds strengthen to 20-30mph with gusts as high as 45mph as the system will be weakening over land. The higher gusts are expected to be more for areas west of Hwy331, lower gusts and sustained winds are expected for areas east of Hwy231. Those west of Hwy331 may want to pick up anything not anchored down in the yard or on the porch before tonight.

As the system heads further northeast through Alabama, we’ll see a tail end squall line develop off it in conjunction with a cold front moving in behind the system. That squall moves through after midnight tonight and into the morning hours of our Thursday where some severe weather will be possible across NWFL. Damaging winds and a few brief weak tornadoes will be our main threats. Some down trees, branches, or power lines may lead toward sporadic power outages.

Once the squall passes by the midday on Thursday, we’ll start to see a downturn in the heat and humidity! A return to fall is coming for Friday and the weekend with lows in the 50s and highs only in the 70s with plenty of sunshine!

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy skies with a scattered late day shower as winds turn a bit breezy at 10-20mph. Highs today reach the mid 80s. We’ll get a bit windy overnight with winds increasing to 20-30mph with higher gusts west of Hwy331 up to 45mph. Your 7 Day Forecast brings a batch of storms through Thursday morning before we start to transition into a more fall like feel for the weekend!

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.