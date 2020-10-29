Advertisement

Catholic Charities returns from Louisiana after delivering aid to hurricane victims

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lake Charles, Louisiana was hit with back to back hurricanes, just six weeks apart.

“I mean people use it as sort of a cliché, like that a bomb exploded, but I mean that’s kind of what it’s like,” said Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana Sister Miriam MacLean. “Everything’s destroyed.”

Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida rounded up donations from local churches and took six tons of supplies to Lake Charles.

“It was much-needed help to put all of that together,” said Disaster Preparedness and Relief Manager for Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida Andy Cornett. “It was a lot of separating, categorizing, and palletizing.”

Even though it has been two years since Hurricane Michael struck Panama City, old feelings are still here.

“I thought when I went there; this is a great thing, I’m doing a good thing, I’m going to really enjoy this, but what it did, it opened up old wounds from Hurricane Michael,” said Cornett.

Panama City’s experiences were able to help so many people in Louisiana.

“I would say easily over 1,000 people were helped by those supplies,” said Sister MacLean.

Panama City and Lake Charles residents both know what it’s like dealing with the aftermath of a hurricane, which is why they say it was so important to help each other.

“To know that we’re all in this together, that we’re all supporting one another, and so we have that expertise and the help from other people that have already gone through this,” said Sister MacLean.

“The major effect that I hope for is that they know someone else cares for them, somebody else is thinking about them, somebody else is praying for them,” said Cornett.

Catholic Charities went on to say if you need help, ask. If you can help, donate.

If you are wanting to donate money or supplies to Lake Charles, you can visit catholiccharitiesswla.com or you can mail a donation to 1225 2nd Street, Lake Charles, LA, 70601.

