Former soldier pleads guilty to child exploitation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WJHG) - A former soldier has pleaded guilty to child exploitation after sneaking a Walton County teenager on to a base and taking more than 100 nude photos and videos of her.

Samuel Robinson, 23, of Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to one county of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Robinson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison and up to life in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and a maximum term of supervised release for life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Investigators with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office contacted Fort Benning’s CID Office about a 13-year-old runaway girl who left her Santa Rosa Beach home around May 27th. They said on June 2nd, the victim contacted her mother via cell phone and gave a pin of her location at a Columbus, Georgia, motel. Authorities picked up the girl and brought her back to Florida.

Investigators say her phone “pinged” on Fort Benning between May 27th and June 2nd and that she had been communicating with Robinson.

During an interview with agents, Robinson admitted he met the victim online and picked her up at a gas station in Destin. Robinson also admitted to knowing the girl was a minor, but claimed he thought she was 15 years-old. Robinson brought the girl onto Fort Benning, where she stayed for six nights and the two had sex. Robinson also took more than 100 photos and videos of the girl naked.

“Robinson targeted a vulnerable minor online, took her hours away from home, and kept her hidden, abusing her repeatedly. He will pay a steep penalty for his egregious crime—federal prison without parole,” U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said. “I want to thank Fort Benning CID, the Columbus authorities and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for investigating this case and bringing the victim safely home.”

“Robinson’s behavior is not tolerated in the U.S. Army and hopefully this will be of some solace to his victim and prevent him from targeting other such vulnerable people,” Special Agent-in-Charge Micah Rush said. “I want to thank all of the investigative and legal efforts made by the Special Agents of the Fort Benning CID Office, our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s office.”

