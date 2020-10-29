Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responds to shark bite incident

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - According to a spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shark bite incident Thursday on St. George Island. They say the incident took place near the Cut.

Officials say the person bitten is doing okay.

No other details are available at this time; however, we’re working to get more information from the sheriff’s office.

