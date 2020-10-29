Advertisement

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responds to shark bite incident

An individual was bitten by a shark Thursday on St. George Island according to Franklin County Sheriff's deputies.
An individual was bitten by a shark Thursday on St. George Island according to Franklin County Sheriff's deputies.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - According to a spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shark bite incident Thursday on St. George Island. They say the incident took place near the Cut.

Officials say the person bitten is doing okay.

No other details are available at this time; however, we’re working to get more information from the sheriff’s office.

