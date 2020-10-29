GCSC to host drive-through Trunk or Treat event ahead of Halloween

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Student Government Association at Gulf Coast State College is hosting a drive-through Trunk or Treat event in lieu of the previously planned Fall Festival activities.

The event will take place Thursday, October 29 with the route beginning at the entrance of 23rd Street by the gymnasium and pool. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. and continue until 8:00 8 p.m. while supplies last.

The event is free and open to the community. Kids are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes. Face coverings or masks are encouraged but not required, though social distancing will be enforced.

The College will continue to monitor the weather conditions from Hurricane Zeta.

Notifications of any changes to the event will be communicated through the GCSC social media outlets.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.