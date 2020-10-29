Advertisement

Halloween mini-golf tournament to raise money for scholarships

In this Nov. 7, 2015, file photo, Albert and Alberta, the mascots for Florida, do the gator chomp before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Calling all Florida Gators!

A weekend event is inviting you to play miniature golf for a good cause.

The Panhandle Gator Club is hosting it’s Orange & Boo Mini-Golf Tournament Saturday, October 31 at Pirate’s Island Adventure Golf in Panama City Beach. Registration will open at 8:30 a.m., and the tournament will begin at 8:45 a.m.

It’s free to the first 20 teams (or 80 players) that sign up. Individual players will be assigned to foursomes.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Florida Opportunity Scholarship Program at the University of Florida.

Monetary prizes for the best teams include $100 for first place, $60 for second place, and $40 for third place. There will also be prizes for Best Team Name and Best Costume.

