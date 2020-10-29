Netflix raises prices on standard, premium plans

(CNN) - Many people have been binge-watching Netflix during the pandemic, but it’s now going to cost just a little more.

Netflix announced Thursday that it is raising prices on its standard and premium plans.

The company’s standard plan is now $14, up $1 from last year. A premium subscription will go up $2 to $18 a month.

The basic plan remains unchanged at $9 a month.

Netflix’s stock rose 5% following the news.

