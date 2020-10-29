Advertisement

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport to update its master plans

Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - As the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport approaches its 10th anniversary, officials are in the process of creating plans for future expansions.

They do this by creating a master plan for expanding operations and facilities based on expected and projected passenger loads and the number of airlines utilizing the airport.

Board members were given a preview of what those plans might look like for the future. That included comments by the board on how they would like to proceed.

Thursday the board will be hosting a virtual public meeting at 2 p.m. to give the public a first-hand look at what is involved in the process. If you would like to attend, click here to register for the meeting.

Airport Board Chairman Glen McDonald said, “We are planning way into the future and this is going to be the number of passengers because everything has to be expand with the number of passengers. Not only the number of planes, people think about the planes, the baggage handling, the terminal capacity, the concessions, everything has to expand.”

This update to the master plan became necessary due to the unprecedented growth that the airport has seen in the last several years.

