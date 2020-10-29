Advertisement

The NAACP holds online training for poll monitors

NAACP had one hour training session for poll monitors.
NAACP had one hour training session for poll monitors.(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The NAACP held a one-hour on-line training for poll watchers. And with this election season, the group said monitors are needed now more than ever.

The NAACP wants to use this to train poll-watchers to potentially monitor all super-voting sites.

Cecile Scoon, a member of the Election Protection Coalition, said that as part of the NAACP she wants to make sure all voters feel comfortable when they go to vote.

“I think there is a lot of concern and perhaps distrust of people who are different, I think having a poll monitor present who is not here to take any sides, they just want to make sure every single voter who wants to vote, who is lawfully registered to vote, can have a peaceful, educational, positive experience," said Scoon.

The NAACP will have another training call this Friday at 6 pm and if you would like to know how to help with this initiative you can contact Cecile Scoon at (850)-319-1975.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

