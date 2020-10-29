Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

Zeta is a tropical storm this morning moving quickly through the southeast, but dragging a band of showers and thunderstorms through as well. We’re off to a windy start under some scattered showers and thunderstorms passing through the Panhandle from west to east with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. The storm threat will mainly be for areas east of Hwy231.

Otherwise, we’re still warm and humid in the breezy conditions to start the day. Many are waking up in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. And that may be the warmest part of the day ahead!

A cold front is helping to move these scattered storms along to the east. We’ll see our winds remain breezy throughout the day at 15-25mph with gusts up to 30mph at times. But those winds will change to the west as the afternoon rolls along, and that will start to usher in a cooler and drier air by the days end.

We’ll see temperatures starting near 80 degrees this morning and dropping to the low 70s by the end of the afternoon today. It should be a refreshing finish as we drive home from work and school today with clouds gradually decreasing through the afternoon from west to east to a mostly sunny finish.

This cold front is part of a winter storm system moving across the country and we’ll see a beautiful fall stretch of days ahead as the system moves out to the east. High pressure builds in tonight as winds shift more to the northwest. Temperatures will bottom out overnight into the low 50s to upper 40s! Highs tomorrow only reach the low 70s for an hour or two in the afternoon!

We’ll keep this fall stretch of weather right through the weekend and see a reinforcing shot of cooler air heading into early next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies gradually turn mostly sunny by the day’s end with breezy 15-25mph winds and gusts up to 30mph throughout the day. Scattered storms are likely in the morning mainly west of Hwy231. They’ll slide out east heading into the afternoon. Temperatures today start out warm and humid near 80° but fall into the low 70s by the end of the afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has a chilly start ahead to our Friday morning with lows near 50° and highs tomorrow gradually reaching the low 70s in the afternoon for a wonderful fall day and stretch ahead.

